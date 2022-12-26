PHOTOS: Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's first Christmas as married couple

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 26, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple this year

The Christmas bash of the Bhatts and Kapoors was a gala affair

Alia and Ranbir were seen celebrating the festival with their parents Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, as well as with the former's sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and bestfriend Ayan Mukerji

Alia and Ranbir were clicked getting mushy by the Christmas tree

This Christmas was extra-special for the couple as it was their daughter Raha's first one too

"It’s the best time of year .. with the best people the world," Alia captioned the photos

Alia also dropped a gorgeous picture with mommy Soni Razdan

The Bhatt sisters flashed their dimples at the camera with quirky Christmas accessories

Alia shared a picture from the annual Christmas lunch of the Kapoors and gushed, "The jamesh fam"

The Bhatt-Kapoor girl gang was all smiles at the Christmas bash

