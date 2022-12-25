PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh head to Alibaug for Christmas celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2022

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at Gateway of India, Mumbai

Viral Bhayani

The couple has departed to Alibaug for their Christmas celebration

Viral Bhayani

They were seen heading to Alibaug on a jetty

Ranveer was seen wearing a black tee shirt and jeans styled with Gucci sunglasses

Viral Bhayani

Deepika was seen decked up in a white co-ords set with sunglasses

Viral Bhayani

The couple recently bought a lavish bungalow in Alibaug

Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's recently released film Cirkus is currently in theatres. However, the film hasn't received a great response from the audience

Viral Bhayani

On the other hand, Deepika will soon hit the screens with her highly awaited film Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham

Viral Bhayani

