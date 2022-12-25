PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh head to Alibaug for Christmas celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2022
Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at Gateway of India, Mumbai
Viral Bhayani
The couple has departed to Alibaug for their Christmas celebration
Viral Bhayani
They were seen heading to Alibaug on a jetty
Ranveer was seen wearing a black tee shirt and jeans styled with Gucci sunglasses
Viral Bhayani
Deepika was seen decked up in a white co-ords set with sunglasses
Viral Bhayani
The couple recently bought a lavish bungalow in Alibaug
Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's recently released film Cirkus is currently in theatres. However, the film hasn't received a great response from the audience
Viral Bhayani
On the other hand, Deepika will soon hit the screens with her highly awaited film Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham
Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!