PHOTOS: Alia-Ranbir, Karisma and others at Kunal Kapoor's Christmas lunch

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2022

Every year, the Kapoors come together for family lunch on the occasion of Christmas

Viral Bhayani

The Christmas lunch was organised by Shashi Kapoor's eldest son Kunal Kapoor at his Mumbai residence

Viral Bhayani

Neetu Kapoor attended the get together

Viral Bhayani

Karisma Kapoor also arrived for the lunch along with her kids

Viral Bhayani

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted at Kunal's residence

Viral Bhayani

Alia looked stunning in a white and red floral dress. On the other hand, Ranbir wore black T-shirt, blue jeans and completed his look with a brown jacket

Viral Bhayani

Reema Kapoor and her husband Manoj Jain were also seen in the pictures

Viral Bhayani

Karisma and Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita also joined the fun Christmas get-together

Viral Bhayani

Several other members of the family also joined the lunch party

Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Inside Photos: Anil Kapoor celebrates 66th birthday with family and industry friends
Find out More