PHOTOS: Alia-Ranbir, Karisma and others at Kunal Kapoor's Christmas lunch

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2022
Every year, the Kapoors come together for family lunch on the occasion of Christmas
Viral Bhayani
The Christmas lunch was organised by Shashi Kapoor's eldest son Kunal Kapoor at his Mumbai residence
Viral Bhayani
Neetu Kapoor attended the get together
Viral Bhayani
Karisma Kapoor also arrived for the lunch along with her kids
Viral Bhayani
New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted at Kunal's residence
Viral Bhayani
Alia looked stunning in a white and red floral dress. On the other hand, Ranbir wore black T-shirt, blue jeans and completed his look with a brown jacket
Viral Bhayani
Reema Kapoor and her husband Manoj Jain were also seen in the pictures
Viral Bhayani
Karisma and Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita also joined the fun Christmas get-together
Viral Bhayani
Several other members of the family also joined the lunch party
Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!