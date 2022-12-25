Inside Photos: Anil Kapoor celebrates 66th birthday with family and industry friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2022
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday on Saturday
Viral Bhayani
The actor threw a lavish party at his Juhu residency
The party was attended by all his family members and industry friends
Viral Bhayani
Anil Kapoor's close friends Jackie Shroff and Farah Khan also attended the party
Viral Bhayani
Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and many other actors also attended the bash
The actor also cut the cake in front of the media
Viral Bhayani
The Kapoor family opted for Christmas decor for the party
On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!