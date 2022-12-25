Inside Photos: Anil Kapoor celebrates 66th birthday with family and industry friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2022

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday on Saturday

The actor threw a lavish party at his Juhu residency

The party was attended by all his family members and industry friends

Anil Kapoor's close friends Jackie Shroff and Farah Khan also attended the party

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and many other actors also attended the bash

The actor also cut the cake in front of the media

The Kapoor family opted for Christmas decor for the party

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

