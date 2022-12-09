Maharashtra Karnataka Border Dispute: Division surfaced among MPs from Maharashtra | Twitter/ Supriya Sule

Amid raging controversy over the Maharashtra Karnataka border dispute especially after the controversial statements by Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Basavraj Bommai and attacks on vehicles from the state, MPs from the state failed to put up a show of unity on a common cause of protection of interests of the state and curb injustice on Marathi speaking people residing in border areas.

MPs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi representing NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray led by NCP MP Ms Supriya Sule held a meeting with the union home minister Mr Amit Shah. However, MPs from BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena did not join the delegation led by Ms Sule exposing the division among them.

BJP MPs from Maharashtra attended the meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they could not argue their case on the border issue.

These two meetings took place came especially when Mr Bommai today declared the Karnataka government will not give an inch of land to Maharashtra. There won’t be any compromise. He has clarified that he had a talk with BJP president Mr JP Nadda but there was no discussion with Mr Shah on border issue.

Ms Sule-led delegation pointed out that the situation is tense as people as also trucks and buses from Maharashtra are attacked and the Karnataka government has posted a heavy posse of police in Belgaum. ‘’In the past 10 days, a conspiracy has been hatched to break Maharashtra. Home Minister Amit Shah should intervene,” she said, slamming Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and walking out of the House with NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav group) MPs.

After the meeting, Ms Sule alleged that the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis never takes the opposition into confidence. ‘’I have earlier demanded that an all-party meeting should be convened but it was not considered. Despite insult to Maharashtra by Mr Bommai, both CM and DCM are not taking any strong stand against it,’’ she claimed.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Mr Sanjay Raut demanded that Belgaum, a town in Karnataka, be declared a Union Territory. The incidents of violence in Belagavi cannot take place without Delhi’s support.

Mr Fadnavis said there was nothing wrong if the delegation met the PM in the state’s interest. ‘’Shinde camp MPs had met the PM so there was no need for them to accompany members of other delegation.’’ He had earlier said ‘’not a single Maharashtra village will go to Karnataka”.

Meanwhile, a pro-Marathi socio-political organisation Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti is planning to invite senior leaders Mr Sharad Pawar and Mr Uddhav Thackeray for the Marathi Mahamelava in Belagavi on December 19. In retaliation, a pro-Kannada organisation, Namma Karnataka Sene, on Friday staged a protest in Bengaluru.

Shiv Sena UBT chief and former CM Mr Uddhav Thackeray has questioned the "silence" of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde over the issue and said the Centre could not remain a mute spectator.