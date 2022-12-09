Mumbai pollution update: City's air quality marginally improves, AQI at 269 | Reynold/ FPJ

After witnessing AQI worse than Delhi's for second time yesterday, Mumbai's air quality has marginally improved as it moved to 'poor' category. Air quality index on Friday stood at 269 at 9 am; concurrently, air quality in certain areas like Mazgaon still remained in 'very poor' quality.

Meanwhile the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 65 and 129 respectively.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) Project Director Gufran Beig, the stagnant winds are the main reason for the drop in air quality.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

According to the Indian Meterological Department, Mumbai will see partly cloudy sky for the next 48 hours while the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 32°C and 20°C respectively.

The temperature of the city is 20.6°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 71% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 142 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 344 AQI Very Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex: 248 AQI Poor

Kurla: 182 AQI Moderate

Thane: 157 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 162 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 193. Meanwhile, Chennai is also seeing moderate AQI of 185. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 182 while Kolkata stood at 450 at severe. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 185 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 120. Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 303 today.