Maharashtra: Jalgaon man arrested for printing fake notes, cops seize counterfeit notes of ₹1.60 lakhs; visuals surface

Jalgaon man arrested for printing fake notes, cops seize counterfeit notes of ₹1.60 lakhs; visuals surface | Sourced photo

Maharashtra: Jalgaon police arrested one person on Thursday for printing fake currency and seized counterfeit notes as well. Reportedly, the man used to run the factory in his home.

The man, who works as a coolie, was arrested by the police after they raided his home and he was caught printing counterfeit currency red-handed, stated a report in local media. According to the report, the man learned to print counterfeit notes from YouTube and then sold the same in the market.

Accused printed fake notes of smaller denominations

Jalgaon SP M Rajkumar said that the accused, who was identified as one Rajendra Adhav, used to print fake notes of smaller denominations--100, 200 and 500 with help of scanner and printer and that they seized fake currencies worth Rs 1.60 lakh from him.

Was caught red-handed while printing fake note

The accused, Adhav, works as a coolie, the SP said adding that his home in MIDC sector was raided by the police on morning of Thursday, March 2, after they raided his home and caught him red-handed.

The senior police official said that they are probing as to how many times has the accused printed the fake currency notes before and amongst whom has he distributed the same. The police official also told that he used to sell counterfeit notes of the value of 1.5 lahks for Rs 50,000.