Mumbai: Man held for printing counterfeit note and seized fake currency of Rs 7 lakh

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Man held for printing counterfeit currency in Mumbai | Mumbai Police

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly printing counterfeit notes and Rs 7 lakh in fake currency was seized from his premises in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd here, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the premises belonging to Rohit Shah, a salesman, in Jyotirling Nagar locality in Mankhurd, and seized fake currency of various denominations from his possession, an official said.

The police also recovered a printer, laptop and other materials, worth more than Rs 2 lakh, used for printing fake currency, he said. Shah, a resident of Kandivili, has been arrested under section 489-A (counterfeiting currency) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The police are probing how much fake currency the accused has pushed into the market and on whose directions he was printing such notes, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

