Mumbai: Two held for making fake Aadhar, Pan cards

Pexel

The Borivali police arrested two persons for making fake Aadhar and Pan cards.The arrested were indetified as Shyamjay Jagganath Lokhande, 51, and Ramchandra Sabaji Dhuri, 57.

The cops seized a fake Adhar card with the name of Akbar Afsar Khan mentioned on it, accidental insurance policy papers, seven Pan cards and four fake policy documents, a mobile phone, cash of Rs 1500, a laptop, pen drive from Sagar Xerox, Ajanta Suare Borivali (west) run by Lokhande. During the investigation Lokhande revealed that Dhuri helped him in the crime.