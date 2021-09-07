Maharashtra govt to take decision on college reopening after MHT-CET is held: Higher education minister Uday Samant

Maharashtra’s minister of higher and technical education Uday Samant has said that the government will take decision on reopening of colleges after CET exams, which are likely to be held between September 15 and October 10.

Meanwhile, a fake timetable of the entrance tests has been doing rounds on social media. Thus, to clarify, Maharashtra State Common Entrance Cell has advised the students to not believe in the fake schedule.

“It has come to the notice of this office that a Schedule for CET Examinations is being circulated on social media. All candidates are advised to note that the Schedule for CET Examinations is yet to be declared by the Competent Authority. Also, candidates are advised not to believe any such Examination Schedule being circulated on social media,” the official notice said.

The official timetable, once released, will be available only on the official website - mahacet.org.

Meanwhile, a pediatric task force for COVID-19 recently mandated a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed when schools in reopen in Maharashtra.

The SOPs include staggering school hours, school days and lunchtime, creating more spacing among children in classrooms, re-designing school settings to prevent transmission of COVID-19, setting up a 'school health clinic' managed by a trained nurse-aide appointed by the school or a trained teacher or parent who is a doctor.

