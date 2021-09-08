MHT CET 2021 exam dates released, check schedule here

The Combined Entrance Test (CET) will be held from September 15 to October 10. The exams are held for various professional courses, including engineering, law, MBA and architecture. A total of 8,55,869 students have registered themselves for MHT CET 2021. The dates were announced by the higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Tuesday.

Samant also said colleges may reopen from November, depending on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra.

“For academic year 2021-22, the state CET will conduct common entrance examinations for various undergraduate degree and postgraduate degree courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education from September 15 to October 10,” Samant said in a tweet.

The state CET cell, Maharashtra, has increased the number of test centres to 226 from 198 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. MHT CET 2021 admit card is expected to be announced by the end of this week.

Samant said MHT-CET exams for admissions to engineering, pharmacy and agricultural courses will be held between September 20 and October 1. He further said that the entrance exams for Masters’ programmes like computer application, hotel management will be held on September 15.

According to Samant, the Law CET for the five-year LLB programme will be held on October 3 and MBA/MMS CET is scheduled on September 16, 17 and 18. Samant further said that students will be allowed local travel by the government to attend the exam.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 08:39 AM IST