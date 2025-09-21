 IN PICS: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off ‘Namo Yuva Run’ In Mumbai, Milind Soman Calls It PM Modi’s Dream To Make India Drug-Free
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the ‘Namo Yuva Run 2025 for Nasha Mukta Bharat’ in Mumbai. The event, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), aimed to promote awareness about a drug-free and self-reliant India.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the ‘Namo Yuva Run 2025 for Nasha Mukta Bharat’ in Mumbai. The event, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), aimed to spread awareness about the importance of a drug-free and self-reliant India.

Model and actor Milind Soman, who also flagged off the campaign, said, "Today’s run is special as it is being organised to celebrate the 75th birthday of our Prime Minister. The theme of a drug-free India is very important and something our Prime Minister strongly advocates. If we make the effort, we will surely succeed," according to news agency PTI.

Watch Video:

"Self-reliant India is possible only with self-reliant youth," said CM Fadnavis, highlighting that the vision of a strong and Atmanirbhar Bharat cannot be realised if the youth fall into the trap of substance abuse. He stressed that a healthy, determined, and drug-free generation forms the strongest pillar of the nation, and no external force can weaken a country whose youth is focused and addiction-free.

The run sent a powerful message of Drug-Free India, Drug-Free Maharashtra, and Drug-Free Mumbai. CM Fadnavis expressed his belief that India’s youth will channel their energy towards nation-building and make patriotism and self-reliance a way of life.

Several dignitaries, including Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BJYM National President and MP Tejasvi Surya, BJP Mumbai President and MLA Amit Satam, and BJYM Mumbai President Tejinder Singh Tiwana, witnessed the event. Veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Ashok Saraf and fitness icon Milind Soman also attended and supported the cause.

CM Fadnavis extended congratulations to the organisers and heartfelt best wishes to all the enthusiastic participants who joined this meaningful initiative.

