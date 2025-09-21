 Maharashtra: 5,500 Assistant Professor Posts To Be Filled In Senior Colleges Before March 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: 5,500 Assistant Professor Posts To Be Filled In Senior Colleges Before March 2026

Maharashtra: 5,500 Assistant Professor Posts To Be Filled In Senior Colleges Before March 2026

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said the government has approved 5,500 assistant professors for senior colleges and 2,900 non-teaching posts. Both Finance and Planning departments have given their consent, said the minister. A Government Resolution (GR) will be issued soon, and 5,500 assistant professor vacancies will be filled before March next year, he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil | X @ChDadaPatil

Nanded: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday that 5,500 assistant professors will be recruited for senior colleges in the state before March 2026.

He was speaking at the 28th convocation ceremony of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded.

Patil said the government has approved 5,500 assistant professors for senior colleges and 2,900 non-teaching posts. Both Finance and Planning departments have given their consent, said the minister.

A Government Resolution (GR) will be issued soon, and 5,500 assistant professor vacancies will be filled before March next year, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Foreign Investors Pull Out ₹7,945 Crore From Indian Equities In September Amid Global Uncertainties
Foreign Investors Pull Out ₹7,945 Crore From Indian Equities In September Amid Global Uncertainties
Maharashtra: 5,500 Assistant Professor Posts To Be Filled In Senior Colleges Before March 2026
Maharashtra: 5,500 Assistant Professor Posts To Be Filled In Senior Colleges Before March 2026
New GST Rates: Soft Drinks, Cigarettes & More Becoming Expensive From Sept 22 At 40% Slab
New GST Rates: Soft Drinks, Cigarettes & More Becoming Expensive From Sept 22 At 40% Slab
Oops! Daisy Shah's Biggest Fear Revealed
Oops! Daisy Shah's Biggest Fear Revealed
Read Also
Maharashtra: Police Rescue Three Women Forced Into Prostitution In Palghar Hotel, Manager Arrested...
article-image

Patil said earlier sanction had been given to recruit 700 assistant professors in universities, but the process could not be completed as the then Governor C P Radhakrishnan had suggested a different method.

Since Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Vice President, the matter would be taken up with the new Governor Acharya Devvrat, he said.

The minister said universities should be strengthened to attract foreign students. This year, one agency was appointed through which 4,000 students from 65 countries were enrolled, but most preferred Pune and Mumbai, he said.

The youth of today have immense potential to transform society, he said.

Read Also
'Bigger Problem Is Stunning Silence Of Union Govt': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray After...
article-image

"The Maharashtra government has opened doors of opportunities through initiatives like Startup India, Make in India, and Digital India. You have the power to experiment, to innovate, and to carve out new paths. But remember, entrepreneurship and career should always be rooted in values and social responsibility," he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 5,500 Assistant Professor Posts To Be Filled In Senior Colleges Before March 2026

Maharashtra: 5,500 Assistant Professor Posts To Be Filled In Senior Colleges Before March 2026

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Urges Schools To Take Students To 'Know Your Prime Minister'...

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Urges Schools To Take Students To 'Know Your Prime Minister'...

WBSSC SLST Classes 11, 12 Answer Key 2025 Out; Objection Window Open Till September 25

WBSSC SLST Classes 11, 12 Answer Key 2025 Out; Objection Window Open Till September 25

Uttarakhand Paper Leak Racket: 2 Arrested For Demanding ₹12-15 Lakh From Job Aspirants

Uttarakhand Paper Leak Racket: 2 Arrested For Demanding ₹12-15 Lakh From Job Aspirants

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Raised; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Raised; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here