Maharashtra govt sets up five-member committee to reduce high power tariff to industries

Industry bodies have been making a repeated plea to the state government for its intervention to lower the tariff. Some of the industrial units from the border districts had hinted to shift to the adjoining states expressing their inability to continue operations because of higher tariff.

Industry department officer told FPJ, ''Internal assessment revealed that the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation can source power through competitive bidding and supply it at the competitive rates to the industrial units situated in the MIDC run industrial estates. The department has directed MIDC to file petition seeking the approval of the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission for power distribution. The availability of cheap power to industries will help further promote industrial development and job creation.. The five member committee will study various options and submit report to the government.''

FPJ broke the story on February 10 in this regard. Desai had told this correspondent that MIDC can purchase bulk power from state electricity distribution company, MahaVitaran and can distribute it in the industrial estates at a lower rate, compared to the present rates charged by MahaVitaran.