Latest coronavirus update: Provide additional labs for tests, medical kits, says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to Centre

Mumbai: CM Thackeray has urged PM Modi and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan to sanction more laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests and also approve additional medical kits to distribute to the doctors across the state. Thackeray has held telephonic conversation and also shot off separate letters addressed to PM and Health Minister.

Thackeray said presently tests are conducted at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur and Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai. He said the Centre’s approval and accreditation are necessary to conduct crucial tests at other than the three labs.

Rajesh Tope, the Maharashtra Minister of Public Health said the government has sought the Centre’s permission for two more laboratories in Mumbai and another at the Aurangabad Medical College. He added the Centre’s approval is awaited.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) kit for doctors and medical staff treating the patients consists of a mask, eye shield, shoe cover, gown and gloves, doctors wear while treating patients.