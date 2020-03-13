Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji on anniversary day

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeraypaid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Thursday, on the occasion of the Maratha king's birth anniversary as per the Hindu calender.

While the state government's official Shiv Jayanti celebrations are held on February 19 each year, the Shiv Sena observes the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj as per the 'tithi' (Hindu calendar).

Thackeray, who is the Shiv Sena president, offered floral tributes at the life-size statue of the Maratha warrior king in the Vidhan Bhavan premises on Thursday.