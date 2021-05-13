Maharashtra govt sets up expert committee for production of film on social reformer Mahatma Phule

The Maharashtra Government has set up a 7-member committee of experts to supervise the production of cinema on social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The committee is headed by the Director-General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) while the Director (Information) will be member secretary.

The expert members include Pandharinath Sawant, Dr Aruna Dhere, Sadanand More, Hari Narke and Datta Bhagat.

As per the notification issued by the general administration department under secretary RN Musale, the committee will finalise the script and screenplay for the film and also supervise that the historical truths are maintained during the production.

Senior NCP Minister and Samata Parishad Founder Chhagan Bhujbal said the state government had thought of a film on Mahatma Phule after the film on Dr BR Ambedkar was released in 2000. However, it could not happen then.