Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Birth Anniversary: 16 inspirational quotes in Marathi

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was an Indian social activist, thinker, anti-caste social reformer and writer from Maharashtra. He was born on 11 April 1827.

His work extended to many fields including eradication of untouchability and the caste system and for his efforts in educating women.

He and his wife, Savitribai Phule were pioneers of women education in India.

Phule started his first school for girls in 1848 in Pune. He and his followers formed the Satyashodhak Samaj to attain equal rights for people from exploited castes.

People from all religions and castes could become a part of this association which worked for the upliftment of the oppressed classes.

Phule is regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement in Maharashtra.

Here are a few of Mahatma Phule's inspirational quotes in Marathi:

"प्रवाहाच्या विरुध्द दिशेला तेच पोहू

शकतात ज्यांचे निर्धार ठाम असतात.

ज्यांना कुठलेतरी उद्दिष्ट गाठायचे

असते ."

"ध्येय नसलेली मानस साबणाच्या फेसा

सारखी असतात काही क्षणापुर्वी

दिसतात आणि काही क्षणानंतर नाहीशी

होतात."

“आर्थिक विषमता शेतकऱ्यांच्या

दैन्यास कारणीभूत आहे.”

“कोणी कोणाच्या धर्माचा

हेवा करून द्वेष करू नये.”

"देव एक आहे आणि

सर्व माणसे

ही त्याची मुले आहेत."

“दुसऱ्या व्यक्तीचे हक्क

हिरावून घेवू नये.”

“देव आणि भक्त यामध्ये

मध्यस्थाची गरज नाही.”

“सत्य पालन हाच धर्म

बाकीचे सर्व अधर्म आहेत.”

"मांत्रिकाच्या नादी लागू नका,

औषधोपचार करा.”

"नवीन विचार तर दररोज

येत असतात पण त्यांना

सत्यात उतरविणे

हाच खरा संघर्ष आहे."

“स्व:ताच्या हितासाठी काही

लोकांनी काल्पनिक देव

निर्माण केले आणि पाखंड रचले.”

“मानवासाठी अनेक धर्म अस्तित्वात

आले पण धर्म सगळ्या

मानवांसाठी का

निर्माण झाला नाही.”

"मनुष्य सर्व प्राण्यांपेक्षा श्रेष्ठ आहे.

आणि सर्व मानवांमध्ये स्त्री श्रेष्ठ आहे,

महिला आणि पुरुष जन्मापासून मुक्त आहेत.

म्हणूनच, दोन्ही अधिकारांना

समान हक्क

उपभोगण्याची संधी मिळाली पाहिजे."

"एखादे चांगले काम पूर्ण

करण्यासाठी,

वाईट उपायांचा वापर करू नये."

“स्व कष्टाने पोट भरा.” “स्त्रियांना एक तऱ्हेचा नियम

लागू करणे व पुरुषांना दुसरा

नियम लागू करणे

हा निव्वळ पक्षपात होय.”