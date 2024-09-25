 Maharashtra Govt Floats Tender For 60-Foot Taller Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Malvan Following Sindhudurg Collapse Incident
Maharashtra Govt Floats Tender For 60-Foot Taller Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Malvan Following Sindhudurg Collapse Incident

The new statue, proposed to be 60 feet taller, according to officials from the local office of the PWD in Malvan, will have a Rs 20 crore budget. The decision comes less than a month after the collapse and the new one will be erected on the lines of the statue of unity Gujarat.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Malvan: The Mahayuti Government has decided to float a tender for the installation of a new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Malvan. The government had faced huge embarrassment when the earlier statue collapsed on August 26, less than nine months after its installation.

About The New Statue

The new statue, proposed to be 60 feet taller, according to officials from the local office of the PWD in Malvan, will have a Rs 20 crore budget. The decision comes less than a month after the collapse and the new one will be erected on the lines of the statue of unity Gujarat.

The tender document runs into 500 pages with specific details, to ensure that there are no glitches this time. The tender covers the design, engineering, construction, installation, operation, and maintenance of the statue. A six-month deadline has been set for completion of work.

The state government wants to complete the basic formalities of obtaining critical approvals by Oct 4, the date closer to the announcement of the state assembly poll schedule. The tender document also specifies that the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should have a 100-year stability guarantee. Additionally, the contractor will be held responsible for the maintenance and repairs of the statue for ten years.

A 3-feet fiber model will be created, and the work will begin only after it receives approval from the state director of the arts. The Public Works Department's website, where the tender has been put up, says the project will be carried out under the guidance of IIT Powai and with the assistance of experienced professionals.

