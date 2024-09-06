'What Was The Exact Reason For PM Modi's Apology?' Asks Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Collapse

Sangli: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Rajgad Fort in Malvan, Maharashtra, raising questions over why PM Modi had tendered an apology for this incident.

Rahul said the PM should have apologised for many of his decisions, such as demonetisation and the implementation of GST, which, in his words, had “damaged the economy and has caused widespread unemployment”.

About Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's 1st Visit To Maharashtra

In his first visit to Maharashtra after taking over as the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was visiting the politically vibrant district of Sangli in western Maharashtra, to inaugurate the statue of the late Congress leader and former cabinet minister, Patangrao Kadam.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches A Scathing Attack Against The BJP & PM Modi

Speaking at the rally in Kadegaon, Sangli, Rahul launched a scathing attack against the BJP and PM Modi over the statue collapse incident.

Sangli, Maharashtra: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi says, "A few days ago, a statue of Shivaji Maharaj was installed, and I read in the newspaper that the Prime Minister apologized for it. I want to understand why the Prime Minister apologized. There could be various… pic.twitter.com/mTy2wOE7Kt — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2024

“I want to know why the Prime Minister apologised over the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue during his recent visit to Maharashtra. Was it because the work of the statue was given to somebody close to the RSS? Was it because there was corruption in this statue project? Was it because the structure was weak? What was the exact reason for the PM’s apology? There are several things for which the Prime Minister should apologise to the people of India. He should say sorry for demonetisation and for the way GST was implemented, which ruined lakhs of small scale industrial units. This has caused widespread unemployment. The PM should also apologise for the way he tried to bring in three farm laws designed to benefit only a few businessmen. The BJP and RSS have been planting their people in every organisation so that there is no consideration of merit when various appointments happen. All that matters is that the candidate should have an RSS background,” Rahul claimed in his speech.

“For the first time in the history of independent India, there is a ‘civil war’ like situation in one state of the country but the PM has not found time to visit that state for over a year. The BJP is only spreading hate and dividing citizens on caste and religious lines. We have an agenda of inclusive development for all, while the BJP has an agenda which will benefit only a few billionaires,” Rahul alleged.