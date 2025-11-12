Maharashtra Govt Decides To Mandate Fare Charts In All Ambulances, Ending Overcharging Woes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Often, patients need an ambulance to be taken for further treatment. At such times, their relatives are financially exploited by charging exorbitant rates.

Regarding this, MNS had demanded that the transport department install fare charts and meters in ambulances. Responding to this, the transport department has decided to make it mandatory to install fare charts in all ambulances in the state. Therefore, in the future, the financial exploitation of patients' relatives by ambulances will stop.

There were no restrictions or constraints on charging fares for ambulances. Because of this, there were often arguments with the patients' relatives. After receiving complaints about this from MNS, a demand was made to the transport office and the transport minister to install a fare chart and a meter in the ambulance.

In response to this demand, the transport office made it mandatory to display a fare chart.

Thereafter, the transport department informed by letter that installing a meter as demanded in my letter is not technically possible for now. Along with this, all transport offices throughout the state have been ordered to display fare charts in ambulances and near hospital entrances.

Due to the follow-up by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the burden on citizens across the state due to arbitrary charging will now stop.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/