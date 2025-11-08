Maharashtra Govt Approves Cath Labs In 11 Medical Colleges, Including Mumbai’s G.T. Hospital, Under PPP Model

Cath Labs | Freepik Image

Mumbai: In a major boost to public healthcare infrastructure, the Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories (Cath Labs) in 11 government medical colleges, including Mumbai’s Gokuldas Tejpal (G.T.) Government Medical College. The project will be implemented under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure timely and specialised cardiac treatment during emergencies.

Rising cardiac cases trigger expansion

Officials said the number of cardiac patients in the state has increased sharply due to lifestyle-related diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, coupled with growing stress among the youth.

To meet this growing demand, the Medical Education and Research Department has taken the initiative to expand cardiac intervention facilities across Maharashtra.

Relief for overburdened Mumbai hospitals

Once operational, the cath lab at G.T. Hospital is expected to significantly reduce the patient load on major civic-run hospitals such as J.J., Nair, KEM, and Sion, providing faster access to cardiac care for patients in South Mumbai and nearby areas.

The new lab will feature advanced medical equipment, including an anaesthesia workstation, echo machine, and ACT device, enabling complex cardiac procedures such as angiography and angioplasty to be performed efficiently.

PPP model for efficient healthcare delivery

Under the PPP framework, the private partner will be responsible for investing in and installing the medical equipment, while the government will provide infrastructure support, including space, electricity, water, and oxygen supply.

The partnership agreement will remain valid for 15 years, with the possibility of an extension of up to five years subject to state approval.

Cath labs to come up across Maharashtra

Cath labs will be established at the following medical colleges:

G.T. Government Medical College (Mumbai)

Swami Ramanand Teerth GMC (Ambajogai)

Bhausaheb Hire GMC (Dhule)

GMC (Nagpur)

Dr Shankarrao Chavan GMC (Nanded)

GMC (Gondia)

GMC (Miraj)

GMC (Palghar)

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj GMC (Satara)

Vasantrao Naik GMC (Yavatmal)

B.J. GMC (Pune)

This initiative is expected to enhance cardiac care accessibility across both urban and rural regions of Maharashtra.