Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹2.7 Crore Relief For Palghar Rain-Affected Families | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The state government has approved Rs 2.7 crore for immediate assistance to people who suffered damages due to unseasonal rains in Palghar district in the last two months, officials said on Sunday.

The unseasonal weather events during April 4- 6, May 6-7, and 23-25 resulted in widespread damage to houses, agriculture, fruit cultivation, fish products, and livestock across the region. “A total of 38 houses were destroyed, while 3,852 homes suffered partial damage. Additionally, 10 huts and six cowsheds were damaged due to high winds and heavy rainfall,” the district administration said in a release.

District Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik raised the issue during a recent cabinet meeting and secured a sanction of Rs 2.70 crore for immediate relief efforts, it said.

“Many families were left homeless after the unseasonal rains and storms. This assistance will offer essential support for their rehabilitation,” Palghar collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar said.