 Mumbai Crime: 56-Year-Old Share Trader Robbed Of Gold Ornaments Worth ₹5.1 Lakh Near Mulund-Goregaon Link Road; Case Registered
In a shocking incident, a 56-year-old share market trader, Abhay Surendra Metkar, was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs5.1 lakh on the night of August 27, near the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road. The incident occurred while he had briefly stopped his vehicle for a natural break near a nullah after attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at a friend’s house in Bhandup.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:53 AM IST
article-image
Gold worth ₹5.1 lakh robbed from trader near Mulund-Goregaon Link Road | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 56-year-old share market trader, Abhay Surendra Metkar, was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs5.1 lakh on the night of August 27, near the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road.

The incident occurred while he had briefly stopped his vehicle for a natural break near a nullah after attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at a friend’s house in Bhandup.

Robbers Strike During Stop Near Nullah

According to the police, Metkar, a resident of Runwal Pride on LBS Road in Mulund West, runs a share trading business. On August 27, he visited his friend Rajesh Thapar’s residence at Kalpataru Crest in Bhandup for Ganpati darshan. Around 8:30 PM, he was returning home in his Toyota Fortuner (MH 03 AV 8008).

As he turned onto the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road from the Sonapur signal on LBS Road, he stopped his vehicle near a drain to relieve himself. While standing at the roadside, three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them threatened Metkar by poking a sharp object into his back and warned him, saying, “Don’t make a sound.”

Gold Worth Over ₹5 Lakh Looted

Another assailant grabbed Metkar’s hand and forcibly snatched two gold rings weighing 17 grams, a gold bracelet weighing 25 grams, and a 60-gram gold chain from his neck, amounting to a total of 102 grams of gold jewelry. Fearing for his safety, Metkar did not resist. The trio then fled the scene towards Amar Nagar, Mulund.

Case Registered, CCTV Footage Reviewed

After reaching home, Metkar narrated the incident to his wife and later lodged a complaint at the Bhandup Police Station. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A manhunt has been launched to identify and arrest the accused.

Police sources have confirmed that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and further investigation is underway.

