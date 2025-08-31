Mumbai Crime: 56-Year-Old Share Trader Robbed Of Gold Ornaments Worth ₹5.1 Lakh Near Mulund-Goregaon Link Road; Case Registered

Gold worth ₹5.1 lakh robbed from trader near Mulund-Goregaon Link Road | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 56-year-old share market trader, Abhay Surendra Metkar, was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs5.1 lakh on the night of August 27, near the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road.

The incident occurred while he had briefly stopped his vehicle for a natural break near a nullah after attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at a friend’s house in Bhandup.

Robbers Strike During Stop Near Nullah

According to the police, Metkar, a resident of Runwal Pride on LBS Road in Mulund West, runs a share trading business. On August 27, he visited his friend Rajesh Thapar’s residence at Kalpataru Crest in Bhandup for Ganpati darshan. Around 8:30 PM, he was returning home in his Toyota Fortuner (MH 03 AV 8008).

As he turned onto the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road from the Sonapur signal on LBS Road, he stopped his vehicle near a drain to relieve himself. While standing at the roadside, three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them threatened Metkar by poking a sharp object into his back and warned him, saying, “Don’t make a sound.”

Gold Worth Over ₹5 Lakh Looted

Another assailant grabbed Metkar’s hand and forcibly snatched two gold rings weighing 17 grams, a gold bracelet weighing 25 grams, and a 60-gram gold chain from his neck, amounting to a total of 102 grams of gold jewelry. Fearing for his safety, Metkar did not resist. The trio then fled the scene towards Amar Nagar, Mulund.

Also Watch:

Case Registered, CCTV Footage Reviewed

After reaching home, Metkar narrated the incident to his wife and later lodged a complaint at the Bhandup Police Station. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A manhunt has been launched to identify and arrest the accused.

Police sources have confirmed that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and further investigation is underway.