Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Counters NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Over Maratha Quota, Says 'Don’t Force Me To Go Deeper'

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday reacted strongly to remarks made by his uncle and political mentor, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar, who suggested that the Maratha reservation issue could only be resolved through a constitutional amendment.

The Maratha community’s demand for reservation has gained momentum, with thousands of protesters, led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, continuing their agitation at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. Against this backdrop, Sharad Pawar, while speaking at a public event in Ahilyanagar, said:

“If Tamil Nadu can implement 72 percent reservation, then constitutional amendments are possible. Unless there is a change in the Constitution, the Maratha reservation issue cannot be solved.”

Ajit Pawar Counters Uncle’s Remarks

Reacting to this statement, Ajit Pawar pointed out that those suggesting constitutional changes had themselves been in power for many years. “The people giving such suggestions were in power for a long time, including 10 years at the Centre. They are revered and respected leaders. But don’t force me to go deeper into this,” Ajit Pawar said while speaking to the media.

Family Rift on Maratha Quota Surfaces

His remarks are seen as a subtle but sharp counter to Sharad Pawar, indicating differences within the Pawar family on the politically sensitive Maratha quota issue.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the Opposition to clarify its stance on granting reservation to Marathas through the OBC category. In this context, Sharad Pawar’s statement calling for constitutional amendments is being viewed as significant.

Centre Urged to Take Policy Decision

Sharad Pawar had also argued that if the Maratha community wants to progress, reservation is the only way forward. “The time has come for a policy-level decision at the Centre,” he said.