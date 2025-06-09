Mumbai: 4 Killed, 6 Injured After Falling From Mumbai Local Train Near Mumbra Station; Accident Likely Occurred Due To Over-Crowding – VIDEO |

Thane: A disturbing event occurred in Thane's local train, where five individuals fell off the local train between Diva and Mumbra in the morning hours around 9 am. Reports indicate that 3 women and 2 men fell and lost their lives in the incident according to reports. Disturbing visuals of the passengers lying on the tracks have surfaced on the internet.

Shocking videos of the incident:

Several passengers heading to CSMT reportedly fell from the train near Mumbra railway station in Thane. The cause of the accident is speculated to be overcrowding on the train. The police and railway authorities have arrived at the location. The injured individuals are being transported.

Maharashtra | Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd in the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken… pic.twitter.com/UMBq41jcvm — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

CR Issues Statement On The Incident

Central Railway issued a statement on the incident. In a statement to ANI, CR communicated, "Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd in the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident."

According to the latest updates from CRPO Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, the Mumbra railway accident occurred when eight local train passengers fell between the Mumbra and Diva stations on the Down/Fast Line. CPRO Swapnil Dhanraj Nila mentioned that a guard of a local train reported the occurrence.

The injured have been taken to the hospital. According to the CRPO statement, a clash took place between individuals on the footboard of a train traveling to Kasara and those on the footboard of a train en route to CSMT, resulting in the incident.

Further details are awaited.