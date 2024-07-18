 Maharashtra: Govt Announces Financial Aid Of ₹50 Lakh Each For 6 Athletes Selected For Paris Olympics
Maharashtra: Govt Announces Financial Aid Of ₹50 Lakh Each For 6 Athletes Selected For Paris Olympics

In addition, six players who will represent the state in paralympics, scheduled next month, will also be given Rs 50 lakh each under the Mission Olympics that comes under Mission Target aimed at honing skills of the players to make them medal winners.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 04:48 AM IST
Paris Olympics | Photo: AFP

Mumbai: A batch of six players selected for the Paris Olympics which is set to kickstart on July 26 will get Rs 50 lakh each thanks to an announcement by the state government recently. The money which was kept aside to help them for the preparations will be given just a few days ahead of the games.

In addition, six players who will represent the state in paralympics, scheduled next month, will also be given Rs 50 lakh each under the Mission Olympics that comes under Mission Target aimed at honing skills of the players to make them medal winners.

The players who will be given the amount include - Avinash Sable, Sarvesh Kushare, Abha Khatua (athletics), Chirag Shetty (badminton), Vishnu Sarvanan (sailing), Swapnil Kusale (shooting), Praveen Jadhav (archery), and Mansi Joshi, Sukant Kadam, Bhagyashree Jadhav (para badminton), Suyash Jadhav (para swimming) and Sachin Khilare (para athletics).

The funds should have been given well in advance so that these players can utilise it for the preparations of the games. But the proverbial red-tape might have come in between as always, quipped a state government official requesting anonymity.

