Paris Olympics 2024: Here’s All That Indian Athletes Will Receive Apart From Medals and Recognition If They Win

Indian athletes are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation to give their best at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11. A total of 113 athletes have so far qualified to participate in 14 sporting events at the quadrennial multi-sport event in Paris, with 66 men and 47 women among them.

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, India achieved their best-ever performance in the history of the Games, winning a total of seven totals, including a Gold, two Silver and four Bronze medals. Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian athlete after Abhinav Bindra and the first Indian track and field athlete to win a Gold medal in the Olympics.

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman athlete to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics, winning Silver and Bronze in women's singles badminton in 2016 and 2021, respectively. Indian Hockey Men's Team ended 49-year Olympic medal drought with a Bronze medal. at

In the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian athletes will be raring to go and strive to make it to the podium with medals around their necks. Team India will also look to better their current record of achievements and set new benchmarks in the Indian sporting history.

The Indian athletes will receive medals and recognition if they make it to the podium. But, apart from that what else athletes will receive for their achievements at the Paris Olympics. This a question that has been on people's minds. Apart from winning medals and earning recognition, Indian athletes will receive financial incentives.

Financial rewards from state and central governments

Indian medal winners at the Paris Olympics can expect to receive financial rewards from the state as well as central governments. When Neeraj Chopra won the historic Gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Javelin Thrower received a total cash reward of INR 13 crore from Haryana Governement (6 crore), Punjab Government (2 crore), Manipur Government (1 crore), BCCI (1 crore), CSK (1 crore) and BYJU's (2 crore).

Winning a medal at the Olympics is a momentous occasion for India as it brings glory and pride to the nation. Apart from cash rewards, Indian athletes who win medals at this year's Olympics are expected to receive job offers from their respective state governments or organizations keen to support them.

Indian athletes who won medals at the Olympics received cash rewards from the state governments as well as job offers.

Therefore, winning medals at the upcoming Olympics is the best opportunity for not only to achieve personal glory at the highest level but also substantial financial rewards.

Read Also Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmarkar Inspires Youngsters At Leap Gymnastics Ahead Of Paris Olympics 2024

Land Plots from state governments

Apart from getting financial rewards and jobs, the state governments will also provide land plots for athletes who win medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. When PV Sindhu scripted history at the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the Indian woman athlete to win a Silver medal at the games, the Andhra Pradesh Government gave two acres of land to her along with financial rewards.

Giving a plot of land to the Indian athletes is a gesture aimed at recognizing their achievements at the major multi-nation sporting event and providing long-term support and stability beyond immediate rewards.

This year, state governments are expected to give their local athletes who win medals for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Endorsements and sponsorship deals

Winning medals at sporting events like the Olympics will help the athletes attract endorsements and sponsorship deals from various brands and organizations who are willing to associate with the popular athletes and and make them brand ambassadors.

When Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he received a lot of endorsements and sponsorship deals as his market value reportedly rose to 300% following his historic achievement. Chopra started to charge crores of rupees as his fee for endorsing brands and appearing in advertisements.

Therefore, Indian athletes winning medals at the Paris Olympics will not receive new found fame and recognition but also will likely to attract lucrative endorsement and sponsorship deals from various brands who are eager to associate with successful athletes.