Maharashtra Govt Announces ₹100-Crore Relief Fund For Fishermen Hit By Heavy Rains |

The recent heavy rains across Maharashtra have caused severe losses to the fishing community. Against this backdrop, the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved a ₹100-crore relief fund to assist fishermen affected by the calamity and compensate for damaged boats. The decision was announced during a press conference held after the Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya, Mumbai, on October 7, 2025. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with other ministers, were also present at the conference.

Minister Nitesh Rane thanks Chief Minister for timely relief

Expressing his gratitude, Minister for Fisheries and Ports Development Nitesh Rane tweeted his thanks to Chief Minister Fadnavis for the financial support extended to the fishermen.

On-ground assessment of losses

To evaluate the extent of the damage, Minister Rane personally visited the affected coastal areas and interacted with fishermen to understand their situation. During his inspection, he directed officials to conduct a panchanama (damage assessment report) and ensure that immediate relief measures were implemented.

Cabinet relief follows minister’s intervention

Minister Rane had been consistently following up with the Chief Minister regarding compensation for the fishermen. Following his efforts, the Cabinet approved the ₹100-crore relief package to provide much-needed support to those affected by the recent heavy rains.