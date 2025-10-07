Mumbai Metro 3: Detailed List Of Entry & Exit Points At Cuffe Parade Station For Commuters

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: Visuals Of Cuffe Parade Station Unveiled |

The long wait for Mumbaikars will finally be over as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to innaugrate the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line on October 8. After the final phase of 10.99-km Worli–Cuffe Parade section is innaugrated, commuters can start using the entire stretch from October 9.

We have created a guide for Mumbaikars as how entry and exit will help passengers to easily access the newly opened Cuffe Parade station. There are 4 entry/exit points A1, A2, B1, and B2 to start or finish journey.

Entry/Exit A1 nearest to St Francis Xavier's Chapel

Entry/Exit A2 connects Dhobi Ghat and Dr Ammedkar Nagar

Entry/Exit B1 is near to Hotel Ozone Inn

Entry/Exit B2 is close to G.D Somani Memorial School, President Hotel

The launch of the Aqua Line’s final phase is expected to significantly ease connectivity between South Mumbai and the western suburbs, offering a faster and more sustainable travel option for daily commuters.

Photos of Cuff Parade station

Recently the official account of Mumbai Metro 3 also shared photos of Cuff Parade station’s interiors, showcasing a sleek and modern design.

The post was captioned, “Very soon, Metro will arrive in South Mumbai for the first time ever! Here’s a sneak peek of the upcoming #CuffeParade Station on Metro Line-3.”

Final Phase of Mumbai Metro-3 to be Fully Operational



Metro-3 stretches from Aarey Colony in the north Mumbai to Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai. The upcoming inauguration of the 10.99-km Worli–Cuffe Parade section will mark the final stage, completing the 33.5-km corridor. This phase will add key stations including Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan and Cuffe Parade.

Key interchanges along the route will integrate the Metro with the existing transport network, including stops at Mumbai Central, CSMT Metro and Churchgate for the suburban railways and Marol Naka for Metro Line 1. The line also offers direct connectivity to the Domestic (T1) and International (T2) Airports.

PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai on October 8

PM Modi will inaugurate key projects in Mumbai, Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport and Final Phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3. In addition to this, the Prime Minister will also launch 'Mumbai One' – India’s First Integrated Common Mobility App for 11 Public transport Operators.

