Maharashtra News: Over One Crore Women Complete E-KYC Verification Under 'Ladki Bahin Scheme', Govt Targets Fake Beneficiaries

Mumbai: More than one crore women in Maharashtra have successfully completed the E-KYC verification process under the state government’s flagship Ladki Bahin Scheme, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced on Tuesday.

Detection of Bogus Beneficiaries

Speaking about the large-scale verification drive, Tatkare revealed that the department had identified 26.34 lakh bogus beneficiaries availing benefits under the scheme. Shockingly, the list included male members and even women employees working in various government departments.

Following this revelation, the department made E-KYC verification mandatory for all beneficiaries within two months and introduced a rule requiring women to renew their E-KYC every June to confirm their age and residence status in the state.

Ongoing Verification Drive

Tatkare informed that between two to four lakh women are completing the E-KYC process every day, while about 20 lakh women have partially completed the verification and will be fully verified soon.

Extended Deadline for Flood-Affected Districts

To provide relief to those affected by the recent floods, the government is planning to extend the E-KYC deadline by 15 days for beneficiaries from nine flood-hit districts**, including Solapur, Nanded, and Dharashiv.

“Many people in these districts lost their documents during the floods and are struggling to rebuild their lives. We will grant an additional 15 days to these beneficiaries to complete the E-KYC process,” said Minister Tatkare.

Aadhaar Details Mandatory for Family Verification

Recently, the state government has now made it mandatory for beneficiaries to submit Aadhaar details of their father or husband during the E-KYC process. This step aims to verify annual family income and ensure that only genuinely eligible women continue receiving benefits.

If a woman is married, her husband’s income will be considered; if unmarried, her father’s income will be taken into account. The eligibility limit for total family income remains capped at Rs 2.5 lakh per year. Any beneficiary exceeding this income threshold will be disqualified from the scheme.

Cross-Verification and Ongoing Scrutiny

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, the total number of beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Scheme stands at 2.35 crore. The Women and Child Development Department cross-verified the beneficiary database with data from the Income Tax Department, identifying 2–4 lakh fake entries in addition to the 26 lakh already flagged.

Focus on Deserving Beneficiaries

Tatkare clarified that while the scheme had significantly helped women across the state, its implementation during the election period had placed a heavy financial burden on the government.

“The scheme’s verification process is now being carried out on a war footing to ensure that only deserving women receive the benefits,” she said.

