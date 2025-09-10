Maharashtra Government Launches Farm Access Roads Scheme To Boost Agriculture And Farmers’ Welfare |

To address transportation challenges in agriculture and promote farmers’ welfare, the state government has planned to launch a scheme for proper construction, maintenance, and marking of farm access roads. Additionally, constituency-wise committees chaired by MLAs will oversee the implementation.

Funding and Budget Allocation

Funds for the roads will be sourced from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, and a dedicated budget head will be created for this purpose, as announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Meeting and Participants

These decisions were finalized during a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The meeting was attended by Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore, Employment Guarantee and Horticulture Minister Bharat Gogawale, Minister of State for Finance and Planning Ashish Jaiswal, as well as MPs and MLAs who are members of the committee.

Transformative Impact on Farmers

Revenue Minister Bawankule described the scheme as transformative for farmers, emphasizing that providing roads, electricity, and water to their fields will enable them to transport produce to markets efficiently.

Implementation Timeline

The government has prioritized this initiative, with actions required between September 17 and October 2. Bawankule stressed the importance of prioritizing road demarcation and urged MLAs to ensure all farm access roads are mapped. These maps should be published in villages within the next month.

Committee Structure

Constituency-wise committees will be established under the chairmanship of MLAs to oversee the scheme’s operations. Each committee will include the Sub-Divisional Officer as Member Secretary, along with the Tehsildar, Block Development Officer, Land Records Officer, Taluka Agricultural Officer, and other relevant officials.

Scope and Quality Assurance

Road demarcation must be completed within the first six months.

Village maps should be prepared and published within the subsequent six months.

Emphasis will be placed on ensuring high-quality roads by using suitable soil and gravel.

Funds and Resource Mobilization

Funds will be sourced from MGNREGA and 13 other schemes.

A special account for Sub-Divisional Officers will be created to manage CSR funds.

Proposals will be submitted to assign VR numbers to roads longer than one kilometer.

