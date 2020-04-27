Maharashtra government examines the possibility of reusing PPEs 

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has established three committees to make recommendations on the reuse of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, offering counselling for doctors, paramedics and nurses who are working 24x7 to treat coronavirus patients and also to further improve the maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope told FPJ, “The department director Sadhana Tayade will chair the committee to make suggestions on the reuse of PPE kits, as it has been implemented in coronavirus affected countries. This is important amidst the scarcity of PPE kits and their cost. If reuse is possible, it will help tremendously. There has been an increase in its demand from doctors, nurses, paramedics and others.’’

PPEs are protective gears designed to safeguard the health of workers by minimising the exposure to a biological agent. Components of PPE are goggles, face shields, mask, gloves, coverall/gowns (with or without aprons), head covers and shoe covers. The PPEs are to be used based on the risk profile of the health care worker. AIIMS has already issued guidelines for the reuse of PPE kits. According to AIIMS, decontamination of PPE kits for the purpose of reuse is currently not recommended, primarily because it could degrade its performance, especially that of the respirator. But then, decontamination and reuse of PPE kits may provide another solution by extending the existing on-hand supplies. AIIMS, however, has clarified that the methods for disinfection should only be considered as extraordinary last resort methods in the event of an imminent shortage of such kits.

Further, Tope said that Tayade will also head another committee on providing counselling for doctors, nurses, and paramedics working tirelessly to treat CoVID-19 patients across the state. “The committee will include psychiatrists who will make suggestions on how to reduce tension and, thereby, keep doctors, nurses and paramedics fit mentally during this crisis,’’ he noted.

According to Tope, the department of health director Archana Patil will head the committee to further improve the infant mortality rate (IMR) and the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in Maharashtra. The IMR is 19 in 2019-20 and the state government has proposed to bring it down to 10 by 2030. The maternal mortality rate is 55.