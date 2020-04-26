Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanks people for celebrating festival like Akshaya Tritiya from home

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday thanked people for celebrating festival like Akshaya Tritiya from home during coronavirus lockdown. He also urged the Muslim community not to go out to pray during Ramzan amid lockdown.
"Today is Akshaya Tritiya but there's no celebration, I'm thankful for that. I want to appeal that it's Ramzan but don't go out to pray. Everyone's asking where's God. God is in everyone who's serving us in these hard times -Police, Doctors, cleanliness workers, and others," Thackeray said.
Uddhav Thackeray urged migrant labourers not to panic and that he is talking to the centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. "I assure the migrant labourers that I am talking to the centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. One thing is sure that trains are not starting because we don't want a crowd, otherwise, lockdown will be needed to be further extended. We are trying to find a solution for migrants who want to go back to their homes," Maharashtra Chief Minister said.
He also thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for appealing everybody to keep politics aside and support the state government in its battle against coronavirus. "Don't play dirty politics. Elections will come and go. Don't do it in these times. I thank union minister Nitin Gadkari for saying don't play politics and stay with the government," Thackeray said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that he is working with state governments and central government to bring back students stranded in Kota. "I am working with state governments and central government on this and also on bringing back Maharashtra students stuck in Kota," he said.
He also urged people to visit doctors if they are having any symptoms of fever or cold and cough. "We have 80% of patients who are asymptomatic and 20% are there who have mild, serious, or critical symptoms. We have to see how these people are also saved. Those who are hiding it and not getting tested, if you have symptoms please go and get tested," Uddhav Thackeray said.
During his address to state, Maharashtra Chief Minister paid homage to two Mumbai Police officials who lost their life due to coronavirus. "It is painful that 2 of our policemen have sacrificed their lives. I pay homage to them. Their families will be supported as per the government policy," Thackeray said.
