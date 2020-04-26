Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanks people for celebrating festival like Akshaya Tritiya from home

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday thanked people for celebrating festival like Akshaya Tritiya from home during coronavirus lockdown. He also urged the Muslim community not to go out to pray during Ramzan amid lockdown.

"Today is Akshaya Tritiya but there's no celebration, I'm thankful for that. I want to appeal that it's Ramzan but don't go out to pray. Everyone's asking where's God. God is in everyone who's serving us in these hard times -Police, Doctors, cleanliness workers, and others," Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray urged migrant labourers not to panic and that he is talking to the centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. "I assure the migrant labourers that I am talking to the centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. One thing is sure that trains are not starting because we don't want a crowd, otherwise, lockdown will be needed to be further extended. We are trying to find a solution for migrants who want to go back to their homes," Maharashtra Chief Minister said.