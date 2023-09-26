Maharashtra Government Bans Sale, Usage Of Cruel Glue Traps To Capture Rats; PETA India Praises Move |

Animal rights organization, PETA India, has praised the recent decision of the Maharashtra government to prohibit the sale, production and use of Glue Traps for catching rodents. These inhumane traps which are used to catch animals, cause prolonged suffering, often leading to their death from starvation. This rehash delves into the details of this welcome development.

Cruelty Of Glue Traps

Glue traps, designed to catch rodents, instantly capture mice and other small creatures when they step onto them. However, the victims endure extremely painful deaths over several days due to starvation. This merciless contraption doesn't discriminate; it has also trapped birds, bats, snakes, squirrels and other unintended victims, often discarded with household trash.

Glue traps, typically constructed from plastic trays or cardboard sheets coated with a powerful adhesive, are indiscriminate killers. They frequently capture unintended species, violating the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which safeguards indigenous species. Animals trapped in these devices can suffocate, chew off their limbs, or starve to death.

PETA India's Advocacy

PETA India, which had been actively pursuing this issue, played a pivotal role in this change. They revealed that the Maharashtra Commissionerate of Animal Husbandry recently issued a circular instructing authorities to enforce the ban on these traps. The circular cited an advisory by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and emphasized that the use of glue traps violates Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The Maharashtra government's move aligns with similar actions taken by other states in India, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. These collective efforts aim to protect countless animals from agonizing deaths.

A More Humane Approach

PETA India advocates for a more humane approach to rodent control. This includes making environments less appealing to rodents by eliminating food sources, sealing entry points and using humane cage traps. Captured rodents should be released in locations where they can find food, water, and shelter to ensure their survival.

