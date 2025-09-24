Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rabe Orders Urgent Damage Assessment For Rain-Hit Fish Farmers

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane reviews rain damage to fish farms; assessment reports to be submitted within 10 days | X -

Mumbai: Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to urgently complete damage assessment reports (panchanamas) of fish farmers affected by this year’s heavy rains and submit them within the next 10 days.

On-Ground Visits and Accurate Data Collection

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya on the losses caused to fisheries due to excessive rainfall, Minister Rane instructed officials to personally visit affected sites and collect objective information in coordination with fisheries organizations.

📍२४ सप्टेंबर २०२५ । मंत्रालय, मुंबई



राज्यातील मुसळधार पावसामुळे पश्चिम महाराष्ट्र व मराठवाडा येथे पुरपरिस्थितीमुळे मच्छीमार बांधवांचे नुकसान झाले आहे. या पार्श्वभूमीवर आज मंत्रालयात बैठक घेऊन मच्छीमार बांधवांच्या झालेल्या नुकसानीचा सविस्तर आढावा घेण्यात आला. दरम्यान, संबंधित… pic.twitter.com/Km1DGMe07p — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) September 24, 2025

The meeting was attended by Fisheries Secretary N. Ramaswamy, Fisheries Commissioner Kishore Tavadé, other senior officials, and district fisheries officers through video conferencing.

“This is the time to give relief to fish farmers. When officials themselves meet the affected farmers, it boosts their morale. Therefore, officers should directly interact with them and ensure accurate on-ground data is collected,” Rane emphasized.

Deployment of Officers Across Districts

He further directed that in districts where manpower is insufficient, officers from unaffected districts should be deputed so that surveys can be completed quickly. The reports must be submitted to the District Collector and a copy forwarded to the Ministry. Detailed statistics, including the extent of seed fish losses, should also be provided.

Also Watch:

Desilting Work Planned for Next Year

Highlighting that fish farmers suffered greater losses because silt was not removed from ponds, Rane ordered that desilting work be planned in January and February next year. He also instructed officials to visit at least 8–10 ponds daily and submit reports of these visits through their senior offices.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/