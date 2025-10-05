Maharashtra FDA Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Batch After Reports Of Child Deaths In MP & Rajasthan; Toxic Substance Found

Coldrif | X | ANI

Mumbai, October 5: The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Sunday issued an urgent public alert, banning the sale, use and distribution of Coldrif Syrup (Batch No. SR-13) after the medicine was found to be contaminated with a toxic chemical. The action follows reports of tragic deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, allegedly linked to the syrup.

According to the FDA’s official press note, the affected batch of Coldrif Syrup, which contains Phenylephrine Hydrochloride and Chlorpheniramine Maleate, was manufactured in May 2025 by Sresan Pharma, located in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. The syrup is set to expire in April 2027.

Lab tests reportedly revealed the presence of Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial chemical known to cause kidney and liver damage and even death when consumed.

Immediate Action Ordered

The FDA Maharashtra has directed all pharmacies, hospitals and distributors to immediately stop selling, using or distributing the Coldrif Syrup from this batch. Anyone who has the medicine in stock or possession has been told to report it to their local Drugs Control Authority.

Citizens can also inform the FDA directly via the toll-free helpline 1800-222-365, or email jchq.fda-mah@nic.in, or call 9892832289.

Coordination Across States

FDA Maharashtra officials are now working with the Drug Control Administration of Tamil Nadu where the manufacturer is based to track and stop the distribution of the contaminated batch. Instructions have been issued to retailers, wholesalers and hospitals to identify and freeze any available stocks.

Public Safety Urged

FDA Drug Controller D.R. Gahane said the department is taking necessary measures to prevent further incidents and urged the public to avoid using the syrup until further notice.

“We appeal to citizens and healthcare professionals to stay alert and cooperate with authorities to ensure this batch is completely withdrawn from the market,” an FDA official stated.