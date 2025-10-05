 Maharashtra FDA Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Batch After Reports Of Child Deaths In MP & Rajasthan; Toxic Substance Found
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra FDA Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Batch After Reports Of Child Deaths In MP & Rajasthan; Toxic Substance Found

Maharashtra FDA Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Batch After Reports Of Child Deaths In MP & Rajasthan; Toxic Substance Found

Lab tests reportedly revealed the presence of Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial chemical known to cause kidney and liver damage and even death when consumed.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Coldrif | X | ANI

Mumbai, October 5: The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Sunday issued an urgent public alert, banning the sale, use and distribution of Coldrif Syrup (Batch No. SR-13) after the medicine was found to be contaminated with a toxic chemical. The action follows reports of tragic deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, allegedly linked to the syrup.

According to the FDA’s official press note, the affected batch of Coldrif Syrup, which contains Phenylephrine Hydrochloride and Chlorpheniramine Maleate, was manufactured in May 2025 by Sresan Pharma, located in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. The syrup is set to expire in April 2027.

Lab tests reportedly revealed the presence of Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial chemical known to cause kidney and liver damage and even death when consumed.

Immediate Action Ordered

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Holds High-Level Meeting To Review Flood Situation In North Bengal
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Holds High-Level Meeting To Review Flood Situation In North Bengal
FPJ Interview: 'Shorter But Intense Bursts Of Rainfall Due To Global Warming' Says IMD Mumbai Director
FPJ Interview: 'Shorter But Intense Bursts Of Rainfall Due To Global Warming' Says IMD Mumbai Director
Viral VIDEO: Stray Bull Attacks Elderly Man Outside His House, Throws Him Into Drain In UP's Muzaffarnagar
Viral VIDEO: Stray Bull Attacks Elderly Man Outside His House, Throws Him Into Drain In UP's Muzaffarnagar
Mumbai Pilot Loses ₹4.91 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Hackers Steal HDFC Card Details
Mumbai Pilot Loses ₹4.91 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Hackers Steal HDFC Card Details

The FDA Maharashtra has directed all pharmacies, hospitals and distributors to immediately stop selling, using or distributing the Coldrif Syrup from this batch. Anyone who has the medicine in stock or possession has been told to report it to their local Drugs Control Authority.

Citizens can also inform the FDA directly via the toll-free helpline 1800-222-365, or email jchq.fda-mah@nic.in, or call 9892832289.

Coordination Across States

FDA Maharashtra officials are now working with the Drug Control Administration of Tamil Nadu where the manufacturer is based to track and stop the distribution of the contaminated batch. Instructions have been issued to retailers, wholesalers and hospitals to identify and freeze any available stocks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Sale Of Coldrif Cough Syrup After 9 Children Die In Chhindwara; Seeks...
article-image

Public Safety Urged

FDA Drug Controller D.R. Gahane said the department is taking necessary measures to prevent further incidents and urged the public to avoid using the syrup until further notice.

“We appeal to citizens and healthcare professionals to stay alert and cooperate with authorities to ensure this batch is completely withdrawn from the market,” an FDA official stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Interview: 'Shorter But Intense Bursts Of Rainfall Due To Global Warming' Says IMD Mumbai...

FPJ Interview: 'Shorter But Intense Bursts Of Rainfall Due To Global Warming' Says IMD Mumbai...

Mumbai Pilot Loses ₹4.91 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Hackers Steal HDFC Card Details

Mumbai Pilot Loses ₹4.91 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Hackers Steal HDFC Card Details

Maharashtra FDA Issues Urgent Ban On Cold-Ref Cough Syrup Batch Sr-13 After Child Deaths

Maharashtra FDA Issues Urgent Ban On Cold-Ref Cough Syrup Batch Sr-13 After Child Deaths

Palghar Ro-Ro Ferry Strands Passengers For Over 90 Minutes Due To Technical Glitch

Palghar Ro-Ro Ferry Strands Passengers For Over 90 Minutes Due To Technical Glitch

Maharashtra News: VHP Protests Man's 'Illegal' Arrest For Bailable Offence By Shivadi Police

Maharashtra News: VHP Protests Man's 'Illegal' Arrest For Bailable Offence By Shivadi Police