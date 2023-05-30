 Maharashtra: Farmers to get ₹6,000 per year under new scheme approved by Cabinet
The amount is in addition to ₹6,000 paid to farmers in installments per year by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday informed that the government in the cabinet meeting has decided to roll out a new financial scheme under which more than one crore farmers in the state will be paid ₹6,000 annually.

Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana

The scheme, Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana, was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Shinde.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Shinde said the amount was in addition to ₹6,000 paid to farmers in installments per year by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. More than one crore cultivators will benefit from the state government's scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis, who is also the state's finance minister, had announced the scheme in the 2023-24 budget which he presented in the Assembly in March.

article-image

Maharashtra: Farmers to get ₹6,000 per year under new scheme approved by Cabinet

Maharashtra: Farmers to get ₹6,000 per year under new scheme approved by Cabinet

