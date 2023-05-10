Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets farmers’ delegation, promises them full support of government to bring down cost of agriculture

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to appoint a committee of experts and farm leaders that will suggest measures to bring down the input cost of agriculture.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the decision after a meeting with farmers’ leader Vinayakrao Patil at the Sahyadri guest-house on Tuesday.

The meeting with a delegation of farmers was also attended by Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, Minister for Ports and Mines Dadaji Bhuse, MLA Dnyanraj Chougule and officials from finance, agriculture, energy, relief and rehabilitation and social justice departments, among others. Shinde said the government’s highest priority is to provide power for farmers during daylight hours.

“We launched the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana to bring 6,000 agricultural feeders on solar power and have also directed officials not to disconnect power connection to farmers for non-payment of dues,” the CM told the delegation.

About government's plans

He said the government plans to increase the number of solar power-operated farm pumps from 75,000 to 2.5 lakh within a year. The CM also appraised the delegation of several other schemes from the Centre as well as the state.

The delegation raised issues related to losses that farmers incur due to natural calamities and implementation of irrigation schemes.

Patil said that the meeting was cordial. He, however, added: “We told the CM that the government will face the wrath of farmers if the promises are not met.”