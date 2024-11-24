 Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Congress Veteran & 8-Time MLA Balasaheb Thorat Loses Sangamner Seat To Shiv Sena’s Amol Khatal; Know What Led To His Defeat
Balasaheb Thorat’s extensive involvement in cooperative educational institutions, coupled with his experience as a former Agriculture and Revenue Minister, had solidified his standing in Sangamner. He was considered a key figure in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and had expressed optimism about the alliance securing over 180 seats.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat | File

Mumbai: Veteran Congress leader and eight-time MLA Balasaheb Thorat faced a historic defeat in Maharashtra’s Sangamner constituency, losing by a margin of 10,560 votes to first-time Shiv Sena candidate Amol Dhondiba Khatal. Thorat, a political stalwart since 1985, had remained undefeated in the constituency, transitioning from an independent candidate to a prominent figure in the Indian National Congress.

Thorat’s extensive involvement in cooperative educational institutions, coupled with his experience as a former Agriculture and Revenue Minister, had solidified his standing in Sangamner. He was considered a key figure in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and had expressed optimism about the alliance securing over 180 seats. In the event of an MVA victory, Thorat had hinted at aspirations for the Chief Minister’s position.

However, his campaign was marred by controversy when BJP leader Vasantrao Deshmukh made derogatory remarks about Thorat’s daughter, Jayashree Thorat, during an event for BJP leader Sujay Vikhe Patil. Although the BJP later issued an apology, the incident triggered widespread protests led by Jayashree and her supporters, creating a political storm in Sangamner.

About Thorat's Challenger In Samgamner

Thorat’s defeat marks a significant milestone for 33-year-old Amol Dhondiba Khatal, who emerged as a formidable challenger despite being a first-time candidate. A youth activist and businessman in the agricultural sector, Khatal was mentored by Sujay Vikhe Patil. While Patil refrained from contesting the Sangamner seat, his support, along with backing from local leaders like Deshmukh, played a crucial role in Khatal’s success.

Development and agriculture were key issues in the Sangamner constituency. The region has long struggled with inadequate water supply for farming and the absence of a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which has hindered industrial and employment opportunities. These challenges resonated with voters, providing Khatal a platform to appeal to the electorate.

Past Elections Results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Congress veteran Balasaheb Thorat decisively retained his Sangamner seat with 125,380 votes, defeating Shiv Sena’s Sahebrao Ramchandra Navale, who secured 63,128 votes. This victory followed Thorat’s strong performance in 2014, where he garnered 103,564 votes, outpacing Shiv Sena’s Aher Janar, who received 44,759 votes.

Sangamner, located in the Ahmednagar district, holds strategic importance in state politics. The constituency includes parts of the Rahata tehsil and the entire Sangamner tehsil. It is also part of the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency, which is composed of five additional Assembly segments: Akole, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur, and Nevasa.

Known for his extensive experience and influence, Thorat’s consistent electoral success has been a cornerstone of Congress’s presence in the region. His loss in 2024 marks a dramatic shift in the constituency's political dynamics.

The defeat of Thorat comes amid the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance’s landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Voting took place on November 20, with counting held on November 23. The MahaYuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP factions, secured 233 of the 288 seats. The BJP won 132 seats, while Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claimed 57 seats, and the NCP, under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, bagged 41. On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 20 seats, the Congress won 16 seats, and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP managed to claim 10 seats.

