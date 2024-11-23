Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Massive Setback for Congress as Balasaheb Thorat Loses Sangamner Seat by 10,560 Votes; Prithviraj Chavan Loses Karad South |

In a major setback for the Congress party, Balasaheb Thorat, the veteran leader and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, has lost the Sangamner seat in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 by a margin of 10,560 votes.

Thorat, who had been serving as an MLA since 1985, was defeated by Amol Dhondiba Khatal of Shiv Sena, who secured 112,386 votes. Thorat, who is a prominent Congress face in the state, managed to secure 101,826 votes.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) assembly seat by 39,355 votes. In a resounding victory, Dr Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has defeated Indian National Congress (INC) stalwart Prithviraj Dajisaheb Chavan by a massive margin of 39,355 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Bhosale secured a total of 139,505 votes, while Chavan, who was contesting from the same seat, garnered 100,150 votes.