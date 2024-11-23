 Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP's Atul Save Defeats AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel in Aurangabad East by Thin Margin, Confirms Son
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
In a major setback for AIMIM repeating the Lok Sabha Polls, BJP's Atul Save defeated AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel in a neck to neck fight.

As per the data, Jaleel lost the poll by 1000 votes.

Both Save and Jaleel have led alternatively as the rounds of vote counting progressed through the morning.

While the district's name was changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar some months ago, the names of the assembly and Lok Sabha seats continue to have Aurangabad

Although the website of the Election Commission is yet to update the numbers, Jaleel's son Bilal Jaleel has confirmed the defeat.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cases Registered Against Imtiaz Jaleel, Raju Shinde Supporters
article-image

Three days ago, Jaleel on Thursday alleged bogus votes were cast in Aurangabad East seat during Maharashtra assembly polls held a day earlier.

He showed a couple of videos to the press and sought action from poll authorities.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly were held on Wednesday, while votes will be counted on Saturday.

