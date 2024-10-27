Maharashtra: Protests Erupt In Sangamner As BJP Leader Vasantrao Deshmukh Faces Backlash For Crass Remarks On Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat's Daughter Jayashree

Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat’s Daughter Jayashree | X @JayaThoratINC

Mumbai: BJP leader Vasantrao Deshmukh has courted controversy after he allegedly made a derogatory remark against Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's daughter.

Deshmukh, a long-time opponent of the Thorats, made the alleged remark at a programme organised by BJP leader Sujay Vikhe Patil at Sangamner in Ahilyanagar district on Friday.

The saffron party, however, has condemned the remark, with the Maharashtra BJP chief calling for action against Deshmukh.

Tensions Erupt In Sangamner

Tensions erupted in the Sangamner as Congress workers and Thorat supporters protested by tearing down banners of Vikhe Patil.

Jayashree Thorat, a doctor by profession, has been campaigning for her father, who is seeking re-election from the Sangamner constituency for the ninth time.

Talking to reporters, Jayshree Thorat said, "What have I done that I am being spoken about in such a shameful manner? I have been campaigning for my father by organising youth conclaves in the constituency. Even if people who have spoken about me are opponents, there should be a standard for criticism." When asked about the developments, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who is in Mumbai, said his daughter was capable of handling the situation in Sangamner.

"My workers assured me that they will take care of Sangamner as the party had given me the responsibility of the state, and I should devote my time to it," he said.

NCP-SP State President Jayant Patil On The Remark

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil condemned the BJP and Deshmukh, claiming that the remarks have exposed the saffron party's real face about women.

"On one hand, they speak of 'laadki bahin', and on the other hand, they use derogatory language against women," he said, warning that women will respond to such comments using the ballot box.

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray On The Remark

Sharing a video of Deshmukh's comments on 'X', Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray wrote, "Shameful! This is BJP's politics.. Should it be accepted?"

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule On The Remark

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the party disapproves of the remark and strict action would be taken against Deshmukh.

"The police should take appropriate steps. Jayshree is like our daughter even though we have political differences with her father," he said, adding that the party will not tolerate such insults and will take action.

Bawankule claimed Congress workers took advantage of the situation and attacked Sujay Vikhe Patil, who had nothing to do with the comments.