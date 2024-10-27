 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties Still Wrangle Over Seat Sharing
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties Still Wrangle Over Seat Sharing

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties Still Wrangle Over Seat Sharing

Mahayuti said to be in final stages of talks; MVA partners yet to arrive at an agreement on Mumbai seats

Prajakta PolUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI

With less than four weeks to go before the assembly election, the ruling and opposition alliances in the state are still grappling with seat-sharing negotiations.

The ruling Mahayuti is said to be in the final stages of the talks, with BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that the allies will soon arrive at a consensus on 10 remaining seats.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners are yet to arrive at an agreement on Mumbai seats, according to sources. The opposition is yet to agree on candidates for Worli, Shivdi, Chembur, Borivali, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (East), Shivajinagar Mankhurd, Andheri (East), Versova and Dharavi.

Read Also
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Refuses To Discharge KS Chamankar Enterprises, Partners In Maharashtra...
article-image

Attention is now focused on when the Mahayuti’s seat-sharing formula will be officially announced. According to sources, the tentative plan for Mahayuti may involve the BJP contesting 153 seats, Shiv Sena 80 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party 55 seats.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Consumer Protection Body Dismisses Woman’s ₹50 Lakh Claim Against LIC Over Lapsed Policy After Husband's Death
Mumbai: Consumer Protection Body Dismisses Woman’s ₹50 Lakh Claim Against LIC Over Lapsed Policy After Husband's Death
Charaideo & Dibrugarh: Joint Military Intelligence And Assam Police Operation Targets ULFA (I) OGWs, Multiple Arrests Made
Charaideo & Dibrugarh: Joint Military Intelligence And Assam Police Operation Targets ULFA (I) OGWs, Multiple Arrests Made
Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed
Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed
MeitY Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Combat Hoax Bomb Threats
MeitY Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Combat Hoax Bomb Threats

The last date for filing nomination papers for the elections is October 29. With just two days remaining, it appears that neither the ruling alliance nor the opposition has resolved their seat-sharing arrangements.

Read Also
Maharashtra Election 2024: Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar to Face BJP's Hemant Rasane Again—Who Will...
article-image

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday to try and address the remaining disagreements. After the meeting, Thorat informed the media, “I held discussions with Uddhav Thackeray, as per the directions of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. We reviewed the possibility of seat adjustments in a few constituencies. Some issues need in-person talks for a resolution, and I’ll be updating Kharge and Chennithala on today’s progress.”

Thorat added that the MVA aims to secure 180 seats in the election. Reports suggest that Congress and Shiv Sena have yet to align on seats in Vidarbha and Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties...

Mumbai: Consumer Protection Body Dismisses Woman’s ₹50 Lakh Claim Against LIC Over Lapsed Policy...

Mumbai: Consumer Protection Body Dismisses Woman’s ₹50 Lakh Claim Against LIC Over Lapsed Policy...

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed

MeitY Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Combat Hoax Bomb Threats

MeitY Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Combat Hoax Bomb Threats

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ashish Shelar Calls For Mahayuti's Support For Amit...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ashish Shelar Calls For Mahayuti's Support For Amit...