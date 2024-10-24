'Ab Janata Faisla Legi', Zeeshan Siddique Taunts Congress-UBT Alliance On Fielding Candidate Against Him, People Say 'You Betrayed Them'

Zeeshan Siddique | File Image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena - Uddhav Thackeray faction became the first party from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to declare their candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections. After the list was out, it was confirmed that the Congress left Mumbai's Bandra East seat for ally Shiv Sena (UBT). However, after Sena UBT announced its candidate for Bandra East constituency, the sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique took a gibe at the Congress saying, "Staying together was never in their nature."

However, Siddique's remark backfired, and people have started mocking his statement, highlighting that it was Siddique who did not stand with Congress in times of need.

सुना है पुराने दोस्तों ने वांद्रे पुर्व में अपना उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया है । साथ निभाना तो कभी इनकी फितरत में था ही नहीं।



“रिश्ता उसी से रखो जो इज़्ज़त और सम्मान दे,

मतलब की भीड़ बढ़ाने का कोई फ़ायदा नहीं।”



अब फैसला जनता लेगी!!!! — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) October 23, 2024

Notably, Congress has expelled Zeeshan Siddique after his 'anti-party' activities and statements. He was also seen with the Dy CM and NCP-chief Ajit Pawar during Pawar's Jan Sanman Yatra in Mumbai.

On Wednesday evening, Shiv Sena (UBT) declared its first list of 65 candidates, which included Varun Sardesai's candidature from Bandra East constituency. Sardesai is Sena UBT's Secretary, maternal cousin of Aaditya Thackeray and his close aide.

People Troll Zeeshan Siddique

After Sardesai's nomination announcement, Zeeshan took his X handle to criticise the Congress. He said, "I have heard that old friends have declared themselves as candidates from Vandre East. 'Keep a relationship with only those who give you respect and honour, Meaning there is no benefit in increasing the crowd'. Now the public will decide!!!! (sic)." However, his remark has backfired.

They give you respect and honor and everything and you betray them on occasion, how will it work like this my brother? — Yadvendra Yadav (@yadusandy) October 23, 2024

Brother, if you don't mind, let me tell you something, you were the one who cheated him when he was in need. When did that friend leave you? I sympathize with you but it was your fault! — Yadvendra Yadav (@yadusandy) October 23, 2024

It is likely that the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction will field Zeeshan from Bandra East against Varun Sardesai. However, there is no announcement yet.

Zeeshan's father, former MLA from Bandra, Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 in Bandra. The long-term Congress leader Baba Siddique had exited the party before Lok Sabha 2024 polls to join the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction. His son, Zeeshan was on the same lines to join the Ajit Pawar's party.

However, before Zeeshan could officially enter NCP, his father was murdered and the local politics took a turn with the Maharashtra assembly elections around the corner.