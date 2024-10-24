 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Cricket Bookie From Haryana, 11 Arrests Made So Far
Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 03:03 AM IST
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai crime branch arrested Amit Hisamsing Kumar, a 29-year-old bookie from Haryana | Image Accessed by FPJ

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested Amit Hisamsing Kumar, a 29-year-old bookie from Haryana, in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case. This marks the 11th arrest in the case. Kumar is a resident of Kaithal district in Haryana. He runs a bar and is allegedly involved in cricket betting after passing Class 12. He has four cases of assault and rioting registered against him.

Kumar was presented before the court, which remanded him to police custody until November 4. The police said he was in contact with the wanted kingpin, Zeeshan Akhtar, who is a key accused in the case.

The police said that Zeeshan was arrested in a case by Jalandhar police on July 6, 2022 and released on June 7, 2024. After being released, he did not return to his village but shifted to Haryana, where he met Kumar through a mutual friend. The police claim that Kumar lent money to Zeeshan on eight different occasions.

The probe has revealed that Kumar has Rs2.5 lakh in his bank account; the police are probing the source of these funds. The inquiry has further revealed that he not only provided financial aid to Zeeshan but also arranged for his accommodation.

It has been revealed that Kumar facilitated Zeeshan’s stay in a bungalow in Kaithal for 15 days before Baba Siddique’s murder. As per police reports, Zeeshan fled to Jind and Kurukshetra, near Kaithal, after the murder. 

