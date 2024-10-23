 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Practiced Firing 30 Rounds Near Karjat Waterfall, Reveals Crime Branch Investigation
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooters Practiced Firing 30 Rounds Near Karjat Waterfall, Reveals Crime Branch Investigation

The Crime Branch has uncovered that the three shooters practiced firing at a waterfall near Palasdhari village, located on the Karjat-Khopoli Road, before executing the murder.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
Mumbai crime branch arrested accused in relation to former MLA Baba Siddiqui murder case | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: In a shocking revelation regarding the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Crime Branch has uncovered that the three shooters practiced firing at a waterfall near Palasdhari village, located on the Karjat-Khopoli Road, before executing the murder. The Mumbai Crime Branch has discovered ₹60,000 in the bank account of Bhagwat Singh Omsingh, who was arrested. The investigation revealed that this amount was sent from a cash deposit machine in Uttar Pradesh, as stated by a senior police officer.

In the Baba Siddique murder case, ₹60,000 was found in the bank account of one of the accused, which was transferred from a cash deposit machine in Uttar Pradesh. This was revealed during the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch. In the second week of September 2024, the shooters traveled to this location by train to Karjat with weapons and fired approximately 30 rounds together.

Following this, the Crime Branch took two shooters, Dharmaraj and Gurmail, to the Palasdari waterfall site for investigation, where they found several important clues. According to senior officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch, shooters ShivKumar Gautam, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Gurmail Singh took a local train from Kurla station to Karjat in the last week of September.

After arriving at Karjat station, they asked an auto driver for recommendations for good tourist spots. Initially, they were taken to a location they did not like, but they then inquired about the nearest waterfall. The auto driver subsequently took them about 8 km from Karjat station to the waterfall near Palasdhari village, where each shooter practiced firing 10 rounds.

The Crime Branch indicated that the shooters chose this location to avoid detection from the sound of gunfire. After a few hours of practice, the shooters returned to Kurla by local train. According to the Crime Branch, this was the only time they went to Palasdhari village to practice shooting.

Additionally, it was revealed that even before this incident, in mid-August, the shooters had spent a night in Karjat while planning Baba Siddique's murder. During this time, they also practiced firing in another village with the help of an accomplice from the Nitin Sapre gang, who provided them with weapons.

