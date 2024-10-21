Mumbai Police Crime Branch Arrests 10th Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Case From Belapur, Navi Mumbai

The tenth accused Bhagwatsingh Omsingh, in the Baba Siddiqui murder case has been produced at Esplanade court in Mumbai. The accused had brought the pistol from Rajasthan and supplied it to the other accused | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch arrested the 10th accused in the Baba Siddique murder case from Belapur, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Bhagwat Singh Om Singh, 32, from Jagat village in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Singh was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till October 26.

About The Case

According to police sources, Singh assisted the arrested accused, Ram Kanojia, by arranging accommodation, and logistics and helping with the safe transportation of weapons from Udaipur to Mumbai. On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot at in the Kher Nagar area of Bandra (East). At that time, Singh was watching the news on TV from BKC.

Singh has been running a scrap business in the BKC area for the past eight years. After seeing the news, he relocated his base, moving from BKC to Belapur in Navi Mumbai, where he was looking for a shop to continue his scrap business. Singh avoided returning to his hometown of Udaipur, fearing that the police might track him there.

According to the sources, six days ago, he set up a new scrap shop in Belapur. Around two-and-a-half months ago, Kanojia, an accused living in Panvel, went to Udaipur to procure weapons. During that time, Singh arranged for his accommodation and logistics. However, since weapons were not available in Udaipur, Kanojia traveled to Surat, with Singh accompanying him. Eventually, when the weapons were secured in Udaipur, Singh guided Kanojia on how to safely transport them to Mumbai. This information was revealed during the investigation. The police have seized a mobile phone from Singh, who is married and has children.