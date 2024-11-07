Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress MLA Amin Patel Sits On Floor, Shares Meal With Family Of Woman Supporter In Mumbadevi During Campaigning; Watch Video

Amin Patel breaks bread with family of a woman supporter in Mumbadevi while campaigning for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 | X@AminPatel

Amin Patel, the three-time MLA from Mumbai's Mumbadevi seat who has been fielded by Congress (MVA) from the constituency again, shared a video showing him visiting the house of a woman supporter and breaking bread with her family sitting on the floor of the house while campaigning for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

While political candidates come across various moments during campaigning, Amin Patel in a chat with the Free Press Journal shared the backstory behind the video and the reason he shared a meal with the family of the woman.

The woman was identified as Shehnaz by Amin Patel who visited her house on Wednesday (November 6). As the MLA from Mumbadevi stepped inside the house, the woman supporter requested Amin Patel to have food at her home. Patel was initially hesitant but Shehnaz refused to let him go without eating. The MLA then sat down on the floor of the house and shared meal with the members of Shehnaz's family as she sat on a chair.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal about the incident, the MLA shared an interesting story. Amin Patel said that while he was campaigning in Mumbadevi constituency, he reached the house of Shehnaz unknowingly. Upon finding that Amin Patel was outside, she requested the MLA to have a meal at her modest one-room residence.

प्रचार के दौरान, जब मैं शहनाज़ आपा के घर उनकी तबीयत का हाल-चाल पूछने गया, तो वहां बैठकर खाना खाने का भी मौका मिला।



उनकी तबीयत के बारे में पूछताछ करते हुए, आरोग्य को प्राथमिकता देने की मेरी सोच पर और भी भरोसा हुआ।



उन्होंने जो स्वादिष्ट खाना खिलाया उस के लिये उनका दिल से… pic.twitter.com/D5kg0A48sn — Amin Patel (@mlaAminPatel) November 7, 2024

Amin Patel also quickly recognised the woman. "I immediately recalled that the woman is Shehnaz, the woman who had supported me and was present at every public meeting of mine back during the 2019 assembly elections."

"I remember Shehnaz telling me in 2019 that I would surely win from the seat even though the contest was actually tough in that elections. She was the one from her area to openly advocate for me and rallied support for me in the 2019 assembly polls too," said Patel.

"She requested me to share a meal with her family as it was food time for them. Shehnaz told me that she considers me a part of her family and that she wouldn't allow me to leave before I eat with the family. This is the love people have for me and it is this affection that is above everything else. How could I say no to her?" Amin Patel told the Fress Press Journal.

Speaking of the contest in Mumbadevi this elections, Amin Patel expressed confidence in retaining the seat this time too even as he faces Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde leader Shaina NC who is the Mahayuti candidate from the constituency.

He also spoke on the problems faced in the Mumbadevi area by voters such as the problem of parking, water woes and lack of cleanliness and said he was in talks with the BMC officials to find a resolution to the problems.

"I am more confident of winning (in this elections) than I have ever been in any of the elections I have fought before," said Amin Patel when asked what he made of the contest against Shaina NC, who is a well known political leader in the city. Voting in Maharashtra will take place on November 20 and the counting of votes is scheduled on November 23.