Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected

Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat | ANI

Mumbai: Amin Patel, the Congress candidate from Mumba Devi, filed his nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election on Tuesday. He is up against Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC.

Following his nomination filing, Patel stated that if elected, he will make full efforts to redevelop Mumba Devi's old buildings into new clusters.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "I have complete faith in my voters. The love, affection, and respect from the people of Mumba Devi that I have received and will continue to receive will ensure my victory, God willing. It will be a joy to win with the highest margin of my life." He added, "This is the goal I am pursuing, and I have complete trust in my voters and my supporters."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | After filing his nomination, Congress candidate from the Mumbadevi assembly constituency, Amin Patel says, "I have full confidence in my voters. I am going forward with the aim of winning with the maximum margin of my life...Mahayuti is not an alliance… pic.twitter.com/X0ez9sqEOx — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

Patel Vows To Focus On Redevelopment Of Old Buildings In Mumbadevi

Patel vowed to focus on the redevelopment of old buildings in MumbaDevi and turn them into clusters if elected for a fourth term. He said, "My full effort will be to address the old buildings in MumbaDevi with a large cluster project. The day our government (Maha Vikas Aghadi) is formed this time, my first task will be to work on the clusters in Mumba Devi. Some clusters have already started; our SBT cluster is operational, and we have reached the tender process for the command cluster. Developing the old buildings in this area into clusters will be my top priority."

Tushar Gandhi Speaks On The Importance Of Supporting Genuine Candidates

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, also spoke about the importance of supporting genuine candidates.

"I always stand with the real candidates of the people, those who are their representatives, and this time it's a fight for our principles," he said. Gandhi warned about threats to the Constitution, stating, "The threat to our Constitution is still present. So, we must stand with powerful candidates who have a solid record."

#WATCH | Mumbai | Supporting Congress leader Amin Patel, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi says, "I always support the persons who are the real representatives of the public. This time it is a fight for our principles. There is still a danger to our Constitution.… pic.twitter.com/vW6khLAXkv — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

Statement Of Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Uddhav Thackeray

Arvind Sawant from the Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction was also present as Patel filed his nomination. "Many large parties are coming together, which is significant for the country. Small disagreements happen, but you intentionally blow them up. See, from Gandhiji to Shivaji, everyone is present here." He emphasized the need for strong candidates, noting that "a good candidate from the Mahavikas Aghadi has been elected three times on his own strength, based on his work," Sawant told ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant says, "Today, from Gandhi ji to Shivaji, everyone has come together here...They (BJP) are still playing with the Constitution. Maharashtra is being looted today...Amin Patel will win with even greater numbers than before..." pic.twitter.com/2URhpPOhAU — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

Amin Patel will be up against Shaina NC who will represent the Shiv Sena in the Mahayuti Alliance.

