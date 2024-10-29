 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "I have complete faith in my voters. The love, affection, and respect from the people of Mumba Devi that I have received and will continue to receive will ensure my victory, God willing. It will be a joy to win with the highest margin of my life." He added, "This is the goal I am pursuing, and I have complete trust in my voters and my supporters."

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat | ANI

Mumbai: Amin Patel, the Congress candidate from Mumba Devi, filed his nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election on Tuesday. He is up against Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC.

Following his nomination filing, Patel stated that if elected, he will make full efforts to redevelop Mumba Devi's old buildings into new clusters.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "I have complete faith in my voters. The love, affection, and respect from the people of Mumba Devi that I have received and will continue to receive will ensure my victory, God willing. It will be a joy to win with the highest margin of my life." He added, "This is the goal I am pursuing, and I have complete trust in my voters and my supporters."

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Releases Third List, Fields Anil Deshmukh’s Son...
article-image

Patel Vows To Focus On Redevelopment Of Old Buildings In Mumbadevi

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore To Feed Monkeys In Ayodhya
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore To Feed Monkeys In Ayodhya
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat
Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated On October 31 Or November 1? Know About Diwali's Correct Date, Muhurat & More
Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated On October 31 Or November 1? Know About Diwali's Correct Date, Muhurat & More

Patel vowed to focus on the redevelopment of old buildings in MumbaDevi and turn them into clusters if elected for a fourth term. He said, "My full effort will be to address the old buildings in MumbaDevi with a large cluster project. The day our government (Maha Vikas Aghadi) is formed this time, my first task will be to work on the clusters in Mumba Devi. Some clusters have already started; our SBT cluster is operational, and we have reached the tender process for the command cluster. Developing the old buildings in this area into clusters will be my top priority."

Tushar Gandhi Speaks On The Importance Of Supporting Genuine Candidates

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, also spoke about the importance of supporting genuine candidates.

"I always stand with the real candidates of the people, those who are their representatives, and this time it's a fight for our principles," he said. Gandhi warned about threats to the Constitution, stating, "The threat to our Constitution is still present. So, we must stand with powerful candidates who have a solid record."

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Assets Increase By 63.31%, Wife's By 73.26%...
article-image

Statement Of Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Uddhav Thackeray

Arvind Sawant from the Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction was also present as Patel filed his nomination. "Many large parties are coming together, which is significant for the country. Small disagreements happen, but you intentionally blow them up. See, from Gandhiji to Shivaji, everyone is present here." He emphasized the need for strong candidates, noting that "a good candidate from the Mahavikas Aghadi has been elected three times on his own strength, based on his work," Sawant told ANI.

Amin Patel will be up against Shaina NC who will represent the Shiv Sena in the Mahayuti Alliance.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP Candidate

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP Candidate

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her...

ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹4 Crore In Multi-City Raids Across Mumbai & Kutch Targeting Fairplay's...

ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹4 Crore In Multi-City Raids Across Mumbai & Kutch Targeting Fairplay's...

Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore

Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore